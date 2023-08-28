Cloudy Beginnings with a Chance of Showers

Kenora, get ready for a day filled with weather drama! We’re starting with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. It’s like the weather is keeping you guessing, just like a great mystery novel. But don’t worry, the story unfolds as the day progresses.

Sun and Clouds to the Rescue

Late in the afternoon, the sun and clouds team up for a dramatic twist. It’s like the hero arriving just in time for the grand finale. But beware, there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, like the surprise plot twist that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Fog Patches and a 20 km/h Wind

In the morning, fog patches gracefully dissipate, like a magician’s vanishing act. But, as if on cue, the wind becomes the north’s leading character at 20 km/h near noon. Hold onto your hats; it’s like the wind took centre stage in this weather drama.

High of 20°C – UV Index Alert

With a high of 20°C, it’s the perfect temperature for outdoor adventures. However, the UV index is 4, signalling “moderate” sunburn risk. So, be sure to protect your skin while enjoying the day’s performance.

Nighttime Intrigue – Clear Skies and Showers

As night falls, the drama continues with clear skies and a twist in the plot. Clouds increase near midnight, followed by a 30 percent chance of showers before morning. Fog patches also join the cast, developing near midnight. The wind switches to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening.

Tuesday’s Sunny Sequel

But wait, there’s more! Tuesday offers a sunny sequel with a high of 26°C. It’s like the next chapter in this weather story is filled with sunshine and blue skies.

Kenora’s weather is like a captivating novel with unexpected plot twists. Whether you’re dodging raindrops, marvelling at the sunny sequel, or watching the foggy drama unfold, be ready for a day filled with weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! Your snapshots could be the highlight of Kenora’s weather report.