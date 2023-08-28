Cloudy Start with a Chance of Showers

Fort Frances, hold onto your hats because we’re in for a weather rollercoaster! The day begins with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of showers. It’s like the weather is playing a game of peek-a-boo with the sun. But there’s more to this story…

Afternoon Twist: North Winds and Humidex Alert

In the afternoon, the wind takes the stage, blowing from the north at 20 km/h. It’s like a plot twist in a thrilling novel! The high temperature reaches 21°C, but the humidex makes it feel like a warmer 26°C. Don’t let the clouds fool you; it’s still a day for sunscreen and shades.

Fog Patches – Morning Charm

In the morning, fog patches add a touch of charm to the landscape before graciously dissipating, like a beautiful scene in a classic movie. The UV index is a moderate 4 today, so while it’s not a blazing sun, it’s still wise to protect your skin.

Nighttime Drama: Clear Skies and Fog

As evening approaches, the weather drama continues with clearing skies. But, as if on cue, fog patches reappear near midnight. It’s like a mystery novel with a twist ending! The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday’s Sunshine Surprise

But wait, there’s more! Tuesday brings a sunny surprise with clear skies and a high of 25°C. It’s like the grand finale of a great performance, leaving you with a taste of sunshine and warmth.

Fort Frances’ weather is like a captivating story with unexpected twists and turns. Whether you’re dodging raindrops, feeling the north winds, or enjoying the sunny surprise on Tuesday, be ready for a day filled with weather excitement.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! Your snapshots could be the highlight of Fort Frances’ weather report.