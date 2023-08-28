Male suspect apprehended and set to appear in court Monday

THUNDER BAY, ON – An alarming incident unfolded earlier this evening, leading to the swift response of Thunder Bay Police and Thunder Bay Fire Service. Their joint efforts successfully prevented a potential arson attempt at a local business on West Arthur St, with a male suspect now in custody.

Attempted Arson Incident

The Thunder Bay Police were summoned to the scene following a report of an attempted arson at a business premises. The incident, fortunately, did not escalate further, thanks to the timely arrival and rapid intervention of the Thunder Bay Fire Service. Firefighters effectively extinguished the flames, averting a potentially dangerous situation.

Suspect Apprehended

In the aftermath of the incident, law enforcement swiftly took a male suspect into custody. He is currently in police custody and is slated to make a court appearance tomorrow, where his charges will be addressed.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

The charges stemming from this attempted arson will be subject to the applicable sections of the Criminal Code of Canada, which include a range of penalties upon conviction. Arson-related charges can carry severe legal consequences, reflecting the gravity of such actions.

NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as further details emerge. The joint efforts of Thunder Bay Police and Fire Service underscore their commitment to public safety and swift action in response to potential threats within the community.