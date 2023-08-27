Morning Clouds and Showers

Wasaho Cree Nation, grab your umbrellas and hold onto your hats because Mother Nature has a show in store for you today. We’re starting the day with increasing cloudiness and a 30 percent chance of showers later in the morning. It’s like she’s brewing up something special.

Noon Showers and a Wild Wind Ride

By noon, the main event arrives with showers expected to start. Hold onto your hats (literally) as the wind takes center stage, blowing from the southwest at a brisk 30 km/h, gusting to a daring 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at a mild 20°C but will tumble to a cooler 10°C in the afternoon. This weather rollercoaster is all in a day’s work for Wasaho Cree Nation!

UV Index – A Gentle 2 (Low)

Despite the showers and clouds, the UV index is a gentle 2 today, which is considered low. No need to worry about sunscreen; instead, focus on staying dry.

Nighttime Showers and Clearing Skies

As evening approaches, the showers will gradually fade away, leaving behind clearing skies. The wind will shift to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light in the evening. Prepare for a cooler night with a low of plus 4°C.

Monday’s Sunshine Special

Looking ahead to Monday, it’s a complete turnaround with sunny skies and a high of 13°C. It’s like Mother Nature’s way of apologizing for the weather antics of today.

Wasaho Cree Nation’s weather is nothing if not exciting. Whether you’re dodging raindrops, holding onto your hat in the gusty winds, or basking in the sunshine, each day brings a new meteorological adventure.

And remember, if you capture any of these weather shenanigans on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com!