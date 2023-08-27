Mix of Sun and Cloud – A Comfortable High of 24°C

Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents, prepare for a day of weather variety! We’re starting with a promising mix of sun and clouds that will brighten up your day. The thermometer is set to climb to a high of 24°C, and with the humidex, it might feel like a warm 27°C. It’s the kind of weather that encourages outdoor adventures.

UV Index Alert – 6 (High)

With the sun playing a significant role today, the UV index is at a notable 6, signaling “high” on the sunburn scale. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen and sport those stylish shades when you’re out and about.

As the day turns to evening, expect a change in the weather script. Clouds will gather, and there’s a 40 percent chance of showers, with a daring risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. Be prepared for some dramatic skies and the pitter-patter of raindrops. The wind will be coming from the southwest at 20 km/h, later becoming light in the evening.

Monday’s Mixed Bag

Monday continues the trend of unpredictability. The day starts off cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers. But, here’s the twist – it’ll clear up in the afternoon, promising some sunshine. The high temperature reaches 21°C, and the UV index drops to a gentle 2 (low). It’s like Mother Nature can’t make up her mind!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s weather likes to keep you guessing, and today’s forecast is no exception. Whether you’re planning a sunny hike, preparing for an evening thunderstorm, or hoping for a sunny afternoon on Monday, be prepared for a bit of everything.

And hey, if you manage to capture any of these weather moments on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! Your snapshots could be the highlight of Vermilion Bay and Dryden’s weather report.