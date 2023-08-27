Clear Skies to Start

Thunder Bay, get ready for a day of weather transitions! We kick off the morning with clear skies, like a blank canvas waiting for the artist’s touch. But as the day unfolds, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with fog patches gracefully dissipating in the morning.

High of 21°C – UV Alert!

With a high of 21°C on the horizon, it’s the perfect day for outdoor adventures. However, the UV index is a strong 6, signifying “high” on the sunburn scale. So, sunscreen and sunglasses are your trusty companions today as you embrace the sunshine.

Clear Evening, But Nighttime Surprises

As evening approaches, the skies will remain clear, creating ideal conditions for stargazing or a relaxing evening walk. However, don’t get too comfortable; there’s a 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Mother Nature’s surprise party includes a potential cameo by raindrops.

Monday’s Mixed Bag

Monday, August 28th, continues with its own brand of unpredictability. The day starts mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of morning showers. But by late afternoon, expect the clouds to part, making way for the sun. The high temperature will reach a pleasant 23°C, and the humidex might make it feel like 27°C, giving you a taste of summer once again.

UV Index – 5 (Moderate)

While the sun might not shine as bright on Monday, the UV index remains at 5, which is moderate. So, sun safety is still important as you enjoy the day.

In Thunder Bay, every day seems to bring a new weather story. Whether you’re enjoying clear skies, dodging nighttime showers, or basking in Monday’s mix of sun and clouds, be ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

