Mix of Sun and Cloud – A High of 24°C

Kenora, you’re in for a day filled with meteorological surprises! The day starts with a lively mix of sun and clouds that will keep you on your toes. With a high of 24°C and a humidex of 27°C, it’s the perfect excuse to soak up some rays. But keep in mind, the UV index is a prominent 6, which means sunscreen and shades are your best friends today.

Evening Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

As the sun dips below the horizon, the weather script takes a twist. The evening forecast includes partly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers and even a daring risk of a thunderstorm. It’s like Mother Nature is hosting a nighttime light show. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy and enjoy the dramatic display.

Monday’s Mixed Bag

Monday continues the theme of unpredictability. The day begins with a mix of sun and clouds, accompanied by a 40 percent chance of morning showers. But don’t worry, it’ll clear up by late morning, giving you a chance to enjoy some sunshine. The high temperature will reach a comfortable 20°C, and the UV index remains at 6 (high).

Kenora’s weather likes to keep you guessing, and today is no different. Whether you’re basking in the sun, dancing in the rain, or enjoying the clear skies on Monday, be ready for a day full of surprises.

And if you capture any of these weather shenanigans on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! Your snapshots could be the talk of Kenora and add some sunshine to someone’s day.