THUNDER BAY – Weather Advisory – Anticipate the onset of dense fog during the early hours of this morning. This will lead to severely limited visibility, approaching zero. However, conditions are expected to ameliorate as the morning progresses and the dense fog disperses.

Please take heed that visibility could abruptly drop to nearly zero.

For those embarking on journeys, it is advisable to be well-prepared for sections of near-zero visibility. Should visibility deteriorate while driving, activate your vehicle’s lights and uphold a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.