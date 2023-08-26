Today: Clearing Skies with Increasing Wind

Good morning, Wasaho Cree Nation! The skies are expected to clear up this morning. However, hold onto your hats as the wind is on the rise, becoming southwest at 20 km/h and increasing to 40 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h late in the morning. High temperatures are forecasted to reach a pleasant 25°C. The UV index is at 5, considered moderate.

Tonight: Clear and Partly Cloudy

As night falls, the skies will remain clear initially, transitioning to partly cloudy overnight. The wind will continue to be strong from the southwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. The low temperature is expected to be around 13°C.

Sunday: Increasing Cloudiness with Showers

Looking ahead to Sunday, you can expect increasing cloudiness in the morning, with a 30 percent chance of showers later in the morning. Showers are likely to begin around noon. The wind direction will shift from southwest to northeast, blowing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h near noon. High temperatures will start at 20°C but will fall to 10°C in the afternoon. The UV index will be low at 2.

Please stay updated on the weather conditions, and if you have any news or weather-related updates, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a great day at Wasaho Cree Nation!