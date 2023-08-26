Foggy Start, Bright Finish

Vermilion Bay and Dryden residents are in for a bit of meteorological mischief today. We’re kicking off the morning with some fog patches, but don’t worry, they’re planning to disappear as the day progresses, leaving us with a forecast that’s as changeable as a chameleon’s colours.

Warm Embrace of the Sun

Expect a high temperature of 20°C today, and if you’re a fan of sunshine, today’s your day! The UV index is pegged at 6, which translates to “high” on the UV intensity scale. In other words, make sure to lather on the sunscreen and don those stylish shades before you step out the door. You’ll want to soak up those rays.

Tonight’s Celestial Canvas

As we move into the night, the weather artist is dabbing a few clouds onto the canvas. While these clouds might obscure some starry views, they also bring a refreshing touch. The temperature will drop to a comfortable low of 8°C, ideal for snuggling under the covers or enjoying a peaceful evening under the night sky.

Sunday Funday Forecast

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather script continues its mix of sun and cloud. Expect a pleasant high of 24°C, but don’t let that fool you. The humidex, which factors in the humidity, will make it feel like a warmer 27°C. So, stay hydrated and keep a bottle of water handy during your outdoor adventures.

UV Index Alert

Remember that UV index we mentioned earlier? It remains at 6 or high, so it’s your signal to keep that sunscreen in your pocket and those sunglasses on your nose. Protection is the name of the game when the sun’s rays are playing at full strength.

In the ever-changing world of Vermilion Bay and Dryden weather, it’s wise to be prepared for surprises. Keep your sunglasses and umbrellas within arm’s reach because you never know when Mother Nature might decide to throw a curveball. And if you happen to capture any of her quirky moments on camera, we’d love to see them! Share your weather-related antics and photographs with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.