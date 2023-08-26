Kenora OPP responds to incident involving a TTU near Middle Lake Road

KENORA, ON – A recent incident involving a tractor trailer unit (TTU) transporting wood chips resulted in the vehicle leaving the road on Highway 17A near Middle Lake Rd on August 25, 2023. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries. The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) swiftly responded to the scene, accompanied by Pellatt United Firefighters (PUF) and Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS), to ensure the safety of all involved.

Incident Details

Reports were received indicating that a TTU had veered off the roadway, ultimately coming to rest down an embankment. The Kenora OPP, along with PUF and EMS personnel, attended the scene in response to the incident. Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the sole occupant of the TTU was reported as unharmed.

Charges Laid

Following a thorough investigation by the police, 54-year-old Peter HEINRICHS, hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, was charged with Careless Driving. This charge reflects the importance of responsible and cautious operation of vehicles on the road, with potential legal consequences upon conviction.

Highway Closure

For a brief period, the highway was temporarily shut down to facilitate the response of emergency services and ensure the safety of all present at the scene.

OPP Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains steadfast in their commitment to address aggressive driving behaviors through both enforcement measures and public education. It is crucial that individuals remain vigilant and report instances of suspected impaired driving by alcohol or drugs by dialing 9-1-1. Prompt reporting can play a significant role in ensuring road safety for all travelers.