Morning Showers and Sunny Afternoons

Thunder Bay residents, get ready for a meteorological rollercoaster today! We’re starting the day with cloudy skies and a 30 percent chance of morning showers. It’s like Mother Nature is playing peek-a-boo. But don’t worry, as the day progresses, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, making it feel like we’re caught between seasons.

High of 19°C – Grab Your Umbrellas!

With a high of 19°C on the agenda, it’s a good idea to have your trusty umbrella handy. The UV index is cruising at 6, which translates to “high” on the sunburn scale. So, while the sun may take a break, those UV rays are still working hard.

Tonight’s Forecast: Clear and Cool

As we move into the night, Thunder Bay’s skies will clear up, and the temperature will drop to a chilly low of plus 5°C. It’s a night for cozy blankets and hot cocoa under the stars.

Sunday’s Weather Mix

Looking ahead to Sunday, it’s another mix of sun and clouds on the menu. The thermometer will climb to 21°C, providing a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. But be aware, the UV index remains at 6, so don’t forget to keep that sunscreen handy.

Unpredictable Thunder Bay Weather

Thunder Bay’s weather is as unpredictable as a game of roulette. You never know what you’re going to get! So, whether you’re planning a morning hike or an afternoon picnic, it’s best to be prepared for anything.

And hey, if you capture any of these weather antics on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! We’d love to see how Thunder Bay residents are navigating this weather rollercoaster. Remember, in Thunder Bay, even the weather has a sense of adventure!