Today: Abundant Sunshine

Greetings, Sachigo Lake! Get ready for a sunny day ahead. In the morning, you’ll experience a gentle southwest wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. High temperatures will reach a comfortable 23°C, and the UV index is at a moderate 5.

Tonight: Clear Skies

As night falls, the skies will remain clear. The wind will persist from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The low temperature will be around 13°C.

Sunday: Increasing Cloudiness with Afternoon Showers

Looking ahead to Sunday, you can expect increasing cloudiness during the day. In the afternoon, showers will begin, and there’s a risk of thunderstorms. The wind will shift from southwest to north, blowing at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h late in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 21°C, with a UV index remaining at 5, in the moderate range.

Enjoy your day in Sachigo Lake, and if you capture any captivating weather moments or news, feel free to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Have a wonderful weekend!