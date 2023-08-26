Hayden Springer leads by 3 strokes halfway through CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – The Southwood Golf and Country Club played hardball today, with gusty winds and chillier temps testing the mettle of the competitors at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. But amid the bluster, Hayden Springer held his ground, producing a remarkable 65 to surge into the lead.

Springer Shines

Hayden Springer, hailing from Trophy Club, Texas, didn’t flinch in the face of adversity. He crafted a bogey-free round, conjuring seven birdies. That 65, alongside his first-round 66, puts him in a commanding position at 13-under 131.

Canadian Contenders Stand Tall

The Maple Leaf proudly fluttered on the leaderboard with Joey Savoie, Johnny Travale, and Jared du Toit, all from Canada, along with Tommy Kuhl from the USA, all sharing second place at 10-under. Notably, Kuhl is the lone American in this pack.

The Weather Factor

The weather was no cakewalk today. Players had to contend with gusty winds and a noticeable chill, a stark contrast to the mild conditions of the first round. But this change didn’t deter Springer, who appeared unfazed, even donning a short-sleeve shirt.

Springer’s Perspective

“I just kind of played solid,” Springer said, humbly downplaying his remarkable performance. “I think I missed one green. That’s kind of what you have to do when it’s windy. It’s just hitting greens and giving yourself opportunities.”

Hayden Springer’s Quest

Competing in his fourth PGA TOUR Canada event after transitioning from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Springer is on the prowl for his first victory in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event. However, he knows that a three-shot lead in this field doesn’t guarantee anything, given the fierce competition.

“Everybody out here makes a ton of birdies, so you’re probably going to have to keep it going and make a ton of birdies. But I can only control the things I can control and hopefully I can do that better than anybody else. Hit fairways, hit greens and hopefully keep the putter going, but not make it too complicated,” said Springer.

Chasing the Dream

While the winds may have played spoiler for some, these competitors have shown resilience. The leaderboard is stacked with talent, promising an exciting weekend of golf.

Key Information

Leaderboard : Hayden Springer at 13-under , followed by a four-way tie at 10-under .

: Hayden Springer at , followed by a four-way tie at . Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 21°C. Wind NNW from 20-28 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

From the Clubhouse