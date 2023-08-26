Good morning, Kenora! Here’s your weather forecast:

Today: The morning fog patches will dissipate as the day clears up. Expect a high of 21°C with a UV index of 6, which is considered high.

Tonight: The night will bring a few clouds with a low of 10°C.

Sunday: Tomorrow, anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24°C. It might feel a bit warmer with the humidex at 27. The UV index remains high at 6.

Stay updated on the weather, and if you have any news or weather-related updates, don’t hesitate to share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Enjoy your day in Kenora!