A Multinational Crew Embarks on an Orbital Science Expedition

An international crew of four, representing four different countries, is now in orbit, following a flawless launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:27 a.m. EDT on Saturday, August 26th. The launch took place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This mission, designated SpaceX Crew-7, marks the seventh commercial crew rotation mission conducted in collaboration with NASA.

Diverse Crew Embarks on Scientific Endeavor Aboard SpaceX Dragon

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit. Onboard this spacecraft are NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. Their mission: a science expedition aboard the ISS.

NASA Administrator Highlights Global Collaboration

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for this collaborative effort, stating, “Crew-7 is a shining example of the power of both American ingenuity and what we can accomplish when we work together.” While on the ISS, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations, preparing for upcoming missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while advancing knowledge and benefiting humanity on Earth.

Mission Monitoring and Docking Plans

SpaceX will oversee a series of automatic spacecraft maneuvers from its mission control center in Hawthorne, California, while NASA teams will diligently monitor space station operations from the Mission Control Center at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The Dragon spacecraft, named “Endurance,” is set to autonomously dock to the space-facing port of the ISS’s Harmony module at 8:39 a.m. on Sunday, August 27th. Viewers can catch live coverage of the docking and hatch opening on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website, with welcome remarks by the ISS crew scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

A Temporary Surge in ISS Population

Crew-7 will join the current space station crew, Expedition 69, which includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Andrey Fedyaev. This influx temporarily increases the ISS crew to 11 members until Crew-6, consisting of Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev, returns to Earth a few days later.

Advancing Scientific Research and Space Exploration

Crew-7’s primary mission is to conduct groundbreaking scientific research that will benefit humanity on Earth and enhance preparations for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit. Their experiments include the collection of microbial samples from the exterior of the space station, the study of human responses to different spaceflight durations, and an investigation into the physiological aspects of astronauts’ sleep. These experiments are just a glimpse of the diverse scientific activities planned for their mission.

The ISS as a Global Platform for Science and Collaboration

Ken Bowersox, associate administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, emphasized the significance of international cooperation, stating, “The International Space Station is an incredible science and technology platform that requires people from all around the world to maintain and maximize its benefits to people on Earth.” Crew-7’s launch, featuring four crew members from four countries, underscores the station’s role as humanity’s home in space, hosting continuous human presence for nearly 23 years.

Paving the Way for Future Exploration

The Crew-7 mission underscores NASA’s commitment to optimizing the use of the ISS. Astronauts aboard the station are actively testing technologies, conducting scientific experiments, and developing the skills needed for future missions to commercial destinations in low Earth orbit and beyond. Research conducted aboard the ISS not only benefits life on Earth but also lays the foundation for NASA’s Artemis missions, paving the way for extended journeys to the Moon.

Meet the Crew

The Crew-7 mission boasts a diverse crew with extensive expertise:

Jasmin Moghbeli, a NASA astronaut and Marine Corps test pilot, serves as the mission commander, responsible for all flight phases. Follow her journey at @astrojaws.

Andreas Mogensen, an ESA astronaut, is the pilot for Crew-7, overseeing spacecraft systems and performance. Follow him at @astro_andreas.

Satoshi Furukawa, a JAXA astronaut and physician, will become a flight engineer for Expedition 69/70. Follow him at @astro_satoshi.

Konstantin Borisov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut, will serve as a mission specialist, monitoring the spacecraft during launch and re-entry.

Learn More About NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 Mission

For further details about NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission and the Commercial Crew Program, visit https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting scientific expedition to the ISS.