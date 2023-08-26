Cloudy Beginnings, Sunny Endings

Fort Frances, get ready to experience Mother Nature’s mood swings today. We’re starting with cloudy conditions, but fear not, the day promises to evolve into a mix of sun and clouds, just like trying to decide between Netflix and Hulu on a Friday night.

Foggy Start? Not for Long!

The morning might throw some fog patches your way, but they’re the early risers who’ll be heading off soon. As the day unfolds, it’s a high of 21°C that will take center stage, providing a welcome change from the gloomy start.

UV Index Alert – 7 or High!

Oh, and speaking of sunshine, remember to slather on that sunscreen because the UV index is a whopping 7, which spells “high” on the sun protection scale. Whether you’re out for a hike or just running errands, those UV rays are playing for keeps.

Tonight’s Sky Palette: Partly Cloudy

As the night sets in, the celestial canvas will be adorned with a few clouds. The temperature will gracefully dip to a comfortable low of 9°C, making for perfect stargazing conditions or cozying up with a book.

Sunday Sunshine Forecast

Get ready for a delightful Sunday as Fort Frances serves up a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 25°C. But wait, there’s more! The humidex is expected to make it feel like a balmy 28°C, so consider this your cue to enjoy an ice cream cone or a dip in the lake.

UV Alert Continues

The UV index remains steadfast at 7, which means those UV rays are still out in force. So, keep your sunglasses close and stay sun-safe.

In the world of Fort Frances weather, predictability is often a rare guest. But hey, that’s what makes life interesting, right? So, keep your umbrella and sunscreen on standby, and be ready to embrace whatever surprises Mother Nature has in store for you today.

And hey, if you manage to capture any of these weather mood swings on camera, share them with us at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com! We’d love to see your unique perspective on Fort Frances’ ever-changing weather scene.