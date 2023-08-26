No. 8 Nashville Stampede register stunning walk-off, upset victory against the league No. 2 Oklahoma Freedom

By Kacie Albert

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Gamblers made the most of an early qualified ride as their second annual PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series homestand got underway Friday evening inside Moody Center, logging a crucial 2.5-point win against the Kansas City Outlaws.

Both teams delivered their lone score of the game in the opening frame, but it was the 8-second effort by Dalton Kasel that led the Gamblers to an 87-84.5 victory against the Outlaws.

The Austin Gamblers solidified their stronghold on the league No. 1 rank, improving to three games ahead of the No. 2 Oklahoma Freedom. They will look to continue their winning ways on the second night of PBR Gambler Days, presented by Tecovas, on Saturday when they take on their in-state rival Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat.

In what was arguably the most stunning game of the night, the No. 8 Nashville Stampede upset the No. 2 Oklahoma Freedom in walk-off fashion. While Oklahoma led 173-84.5 entering the last out of the game, Nashville closer Silvano Alves led his team to victory, covering I’m Your Daddy for 89 points to give his team their third win of the season by 0.5 points.

Via the win, the Stampede rose to No. 7 in the league. They will look to continue their momentum when PBR Gambler Days continues, taking on the Kansas City Outlaws.

The PBR Camping World Team Series event began with the Carolina Cowboys defeating the Texas Rattlers by one ride score. Via crucial scores fromCooper Davis, Daniel Feitosa and Flavio Zivieri, the team snapped its three-game losing streak with a 257.25-160 victory over Texas. They will next take on the Arizona Ridge Riders on the second night of action inside Moody Center.

The Arizona Ridge Riders delivered the largest margin of victory Friday evening, trouncing the Missouri Thunder by two ride scores, 251.75-87.5. Arizona’s 3-for-5 effort included scores from Vitor Losnake, Colten Fritzlan and Nick Tetz.

SCORE BULLETINS

Carolina Cowboys Snap Three Game Losing Streak with Victory Against the Texas Rattlers on Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Action in Austin, Texas

Carolina Cowboys: 257.25

Texas Rattlers: 160

As PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action got underway in Austin, Texas, the Carolina Cowboys snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, by one ride score. The game began with a feverish tone as each team’s opener made the requisite 8.

After 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) gave Carolina an early 84.75-point lead compliments of his effort aboard Empty Glass (Hart Cattle Company), the Rattlers pulled within 10.75 points of the lead as Brady Oleson (Blackfoot, Idaho) clung to the side of Pain Killer (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls) en route to a crucial 74 points. In the top of the second, Boudreaux Campbell (Crockett, Texas) looked to continue the Carolina Cowboys’ momentum aboard Dirty B (Eldred Catte) but was unseated in 3.62 seconds.

In the bottom of the frame, the Rattlers’ Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) topped War Daddy (TNT Bucking Bulls/Hart Cattle Co.) for 86 points to give Texas their first lead of the showdown, up 75.25 points. In the top of the third, the Carolina outfit regained their winning form. Daniel Feitosa (Guaraci, Brazil) covered Slobber Knocker (Sterk/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co.) for 85.75 points to give the Cowboys back the lead by 10.5 points.

The Rattlers’ ride streak then came to an end in the bottom of the third as Alvaro Ariel (Itumirim, Brazil) was tossed in 4.94 seconds by Stand Off(Universal Pro Rodeo). In the fourth, neither team converted, setting up a critical fifth frame. With a slim lead, the Carolina Cowboys looked to closerFlavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil) atop Out of Control (Blake Sharp). In what proved to be a perfect pairing, Zivieri teamed with his bovine athlete counterpart for a game-best 86.75 points to all but clinch a win for Carolina. Down by 97.25 points, the Rattlers were in need of a the highest-marked ride in Teams history from closer Braidy Randolph (Jonestown, Pennsylvania) to keep their hopes of victory alive.

Paired with Mike’s Motive (Blake Sharp/High Voltage/Wetzel/Knott), Randolph was unable to make the requisite 8, bucked off in 6.6 seconds to cement the Carolina win, 257.25-160. The Carolina Cowboys, improving to 6-5 this season, will play the Arizona Ridge Riders when competition at the Moody Center continues on Saturday, August 26. The Texas Rattlers slipped to 5-6 and will look to rebound when game play continues in the Lone Star State when they play the host Austin Gamblers.

Arizona Ridge Riders Defeat the Missouri Thunder During Opening Night of PBR Camping World Team Series Competition in Austin, Texas

Missouri Thunder: 87.5

Arizona Ridge Riders: 251.75

The Arizona Ridge Riders earned their third game win of the 2023 season Friday night in Austin, Texas, defeating the Missouri Thunder by two ride scores as PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series action got underway inside a rowdy Moody Center. The Missouri Thunder opened the game pairing Kade Madsen (Honeyville, Utah) against Ah Hell (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls). Madsen covered the bovine athlete for 87.5 points to give his squad an early lead. In the bottom of the first, Arizona looked to match Missouri’s score, tasking their opener Eduardo Aparecido (Gouvelandia, Brazil) with Fajita (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls). Aparecido, however, was unable to convert for his team, upended in 4.04 seconds. As the second got underway, Paulo Eduardo Rosseto (Colorado, Brazil) was unable to extend Missouri’s lead as he was upended by Stone Cold Gangster (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell) in 3.79 seconds. With the door left wide open for Arizona to overtake the lead, the Ridge Riders’ Vitor Losnake (Bauru, Brazil) settled in atop Smooth Whiskey (Addi Drury/Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Titan Bucking Bulls). Remaining in perfect time with the animal athlete, Losnake made the whistle for a crucial 87.75 points, giving his team a 0.25-point lead. After neither team covered in the third, the Missouri Thunder looked to Luke Parkinson (Denman, New South Wales, Australia) to put the Thunder back outfront. The Aussie proved no match for Electric Avenue (Eldred Cattle), bucked off by 5.82 seconds, leaving Missouri still behind on the scoreboard. The Ridge Riders then added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. While Colten Fritzlan (Rifle, Colorado) was awarded a re-ride after he earned just 75.75 points atop Blazer (Universal Pro Rodeo/Rachel & Dustin Powell), the Ridge Riders elected to keep their score, padding the Arizona lead to 76 points. As the fifth got underway, Missouri closer Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil) was in a must-ride position aboard Crazy Times (Hart Cattle Co./Randy Wood). Bursting from the chutes, Furlan was brought down in a quick 3.92 seconds, cementing the win for Arizona. With one out remaining, Arizona added to their margin of victory as reigning PBR Canada Champion Nick Tetz (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) topped Nefarious (Viducic Bucking Bulls) for a game-best 88.25 points. The Arizona Ridge Riders improved to 3-8 this season and will look to continue their momentum when PBR Gambler Days, presented by Tecovas, continues Saturday, August 26 when they play the Carolina Cowboys. The Missouri Thunder, now 2-9 this season, will seek their first win in Austin when they next play the Oklahoma Freedom.

Nashville Stampede Upset Oklahoma Freedom in Walk-Off Fashion As PBR Camping World Team Series Began in Electric Fashion in Austin, Texas

Oklahoma Freedom: 173

Nashville Stampede: 173.5

The Nashville Stampede upset the Oklahoma Freedom in walk-off form Friday night in Austin, Texas, during the opening night of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series’ Gambler Days, presented by Tecovas. The game was a showdown between the league’s No. 8 Stampede, who entered the game with 2-8 record, taking on the No. 2 Oklahoma Freedom, who boasted a 7-3 record. As the game got underway, it was Casey Roberts (Munford, Alabama) in the lead-off role for Oklahoma, and Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) up first for Nashville. Roberts began the game with a bang, giving Oklahoma an 88-point lead as he bested Crunch Time (Sterk/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co.).

Nashville, however, was quick to respond, inching within 3.5 points of the lead as Souza converted aboard Dream Walker (Conaway/Ogden/Hart Cattle Co.) for 84.5 points. After the scoreboard went unchanged throughout the second, Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil) rebounded for Oklahoma, extending their lead to 88.5 points in the top of the third as he matched Shazma (Eldred Cattle) for 85 points. Nashville continued to falter in the bottom of the third as young gun Kaiden Loud (Kaufman, Texas) proved no match for Spanky (Rafter R Bucking Bulls), tossed in 4.1 seconds.

Both teams were again shut out in the fourth, setting up a critical fifth frame. With a one-ride lead, Oklahoma closer Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina) had the chance to clinch the game win early. Settling in atop Bandito Bug (Chris Utz/Carey Brothers/Mike Chaney/Blake Sharp), Vastbinder was brought down early, hitting the ground in 2.28 seconds. The fate of the game then rested in the hands of Nashville closer and three-time PBR World ChampionSilvano Alves (Pilar do Sul, Brazil).

Bursting from the chutes atop I’m Your Daddy (Cooper/Scruggs Bucking Bulls), Alves remained centered, matching the bull jump-for-jump en route to the whistle as the crowd erupted in raucous cheer. Awarded 89 points, the effort was enough to deliver Nashville the upset win, beating the Oklahoma Freedom by 0.5 points, 173.5-173. The Nashville Stampede are now 3-8 this season and will look to continue their winning ways when they next play the Kansas City Outlaws. The Oklahoma Freedom, who slipped to 7-4 in 2023, will attempt to rebound when they next play the Missouri Thunder.

Austin Gamblers Further their Stronghold on PBR Teams League No. 1 Rank with 2.5-Point Win Against Kansas City Outlaws on Opening Night of Camping World Team Series Homestand in Texas

Kansas City Outlaws: 84.5

Austin Gamblers: 87

In a game showing how physically pushing the sport of bull riding can be, the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams League No. 1 Austin Gamblers furthered their stronghold on the top spot in the standings Friday night, winning on the opening night of their Camping World Team Series homestand, defeating the Kansas City Outlaws by 2.5 points. The game began in exhilarating fashion, with both teams recording their lone score of the game in the opening frame.

Kansas City struck first as Wingson Henrique da Silva (Navirai, Brazil) topped Big Kiwi (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls) for 84.5 points. Austin was quick to respond in the bottom of the first as Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) gritted his way to the requisite 8, before being slammed hard to the dirt, awarded 87 points to give his team a slim 2.5-point lead. The scoreboard then went unchanged throughout the second, third and fourth frames, including the Outlaws’ Marcus Mast and Koltin Hevalow both launched from their bulls, setting up a crucial fifth frame for both teams inside an electric Moody Center.

In a must-ride position, The Outlaws looked to Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil) aboard Hard Candy (Braun Bucking Bulls). The PBR Brazil World Champion, riding a 7-for-7 streak coming into Austin, including two event MVP awards, was unable to rise to the occasion for his team, upended in 3.59 seconds to deliver the hometown team the victory. With the win in hand, the Austin Gamblers’ closer Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) settled in atop Chain Breaker (Nothin’ But Try Ranch/Diggers Bucking Bulls). While Leme was bucked off in an uncharacteristic 7.63 seconds, the Gamblers had already secured the victory 87-84.5.

The Austin Gamblers remained No. 1 in the league, now with a 10-1 record. They will next face the Texas Rattlers, presented by Ariat, as PBR Gambler Days, presented by Tecovas, continues Saturday, August 26. The Kansas City Outlaws fell to 6-5 this season, but will look to bounce back when they next take on the Nashville Stampede.

AUSTIN TEAM STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the Austin PBR Camping World Team Series event after the opening day of competition for PBR Gambler Days:

Carolina Cowboys, 1-0-0

Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-0-0

Nashville Stampede, 1-0-0

Austin Gamblers, 1-0-0

Oklahoma Freedom, 0-1-0 Texas Rattlers, 0-1-0 Missouri Thunder, 0-1-0 Kansas City Outlaws, 0-1-0

PBR TEAMS SEASON STANDINGS:

Here are the current Team standings for the regular season after the opening day of competition for PBR Gambler Days in Austin:

Austin Gamblers, 10-1-0-1,745.25 Oklahoma Freedom, 7-4-0-1,031.75 Kansas City Outlaws, 6-5-0-1,752 Carolina Cowboys, 6-5-0-1,741.5 Texas Rattlers, 5-6-0-1,903.25 Arizona Ridge Riders, 3-8-0-1,033.5 Nashville Stampede, 3-8-0-782 Missouri Thunder, 2-9-0-781.25

AUGUST 26 GAME SCHEDULE :

Here are the game matchups for the second day of action for PBR Gambler Days on Saturday, Aug. 26:

Oklahoma Freedom @ Missouri Thunder

Carolina Cowboys @ Arizona Ridge Riders

Nashville Stampede @ Kansas City Outlaws

Texas Rattlers @ Austin Gamblers

About the PBR Camping World Team Series:

The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world’s top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five bull riding games during an 11-event season beginning in July and culminating in a Team Championship at T- Mobile Arena in Las Vegas October 20-22. During the 2023 season, the league’s second, each of the eight teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Kanas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; Oklahoma Freedom of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a three-day homestand. There are also neutral-site games in Cheyenne, WY and Anaheim, CA. The Nashville Stampede are the current 2022 defending champions.

The league format, which launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. The event winner is the team with the most game wins across an events. All PBR Team Series events are carried on either the CBS Television Network, streaming live on Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or RidePass on Pluto TV.

PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About the Austin Gamblers:

The Austin Gamblers are based in Austin, Texas, where the team’s PBR Gambler Days Presented by Tecovas homestand will take place at the state-of-the-art Moody Center on Aug. 25-27, 2023, the fifth event of the 2023 PBR Camping World Team Series regular season. The team is coached by PBR legend and world champion Michael Gaffney. The team also works with Brazilian native Adriano Moraes, PBR’s first world champion and the first person to win the honor three times. Moraes was named director of Brazil operations, responsible for both scouting and assisting in coaching and developing the team’s riders. Under the leadership of J.J. Gottsch as CEO, the Austin Gamblers are owned by Egon and Abby Durban. Both originally from Texas, Egon is co-CEO of Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, and serves on the board of directors of Dell Technologies, whose founder, Michael Dell, is also a minority investor in the Gamblers.