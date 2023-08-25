Today: Showers, Thunderstorm Risk, and Changing Winds

Good morning, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! Be weather-aware today, as a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect. The day will begin with a few showers, followed by a 60 percent chance of more showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches in the morning will dissipate as the day progresses. Winds will start from the west at 20 km/h but shift to the northeast near noon. High temperatures will reach 19°C, with a UV index of 3, categorized as moderate.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Fog Patches

As night falls, expect partly cloudy conditions. There’s a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h, becoming light early in the evening. The low temperature will drop to 7°C.

Saturday: Sunny and Fog Patches Dissipating

Looking ahead to Saturday, you can anticipate a sunny day with fog patches dissipating in the morning. High temperatures will reach 20°C, and the UV index will be high at 6.

Please note the Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the area today. Stay weather-aware and take precautions if thunderstorms develop. If you have any weather photos or news to share, feel free to send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe, Vermilion Bay and Dryden!