Today: Showers, Possible Thunderstorms, and Morning Fog

Good morning, Thunder Bay! We’re starting the day with showers that will gradually clear off in the afternoon.

If you were up or awakened by claps of Thunder earlier this morning you also likely heard the massive amounts of rain that fell. The city lived up to its name this morning.

The skies will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of more showers and a possibility of thunderstorms. The morning will also bring fog patches that will dissipate as the day progresses. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. High temperatures will reach 21°C, and the humidex will be 27. The UV index is at a moderate 3.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Evening Thunderstorm Risk

As night falls, the sky will stay mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a potential for thunderstorms early in the evening. Winds will turn north at 20 km/h, becoming light after midnight. Expect the temperature to drop to 10°C.

Saturday: A Mix of Sun and Clouds with Possible Morning Showers

Looking ahead to Saturday, anticipate a blend of sunshine and clouds. There’s a 30 percent chance of morning showers. High temperatures will reach 20°C, and the UV index will be high at 6.

Please stay weather-aware today and take necessary precautions. If you have any weather photos or news to share, feel free to send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe and enjoy your day in Thunder Bay!