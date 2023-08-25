THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada meteorologists have issued a severe thunderstorm warning as of 9:54 AM EST (10:54 AM EDT). A dangerous thunderstorm is currently under close monitoring, and it possesses the potential to generate robust wind gusts and hailstones up to the size of a nickel.

The severe thunderstorm is presently situated 7 kilometers north of Kaministiquia and is advancing eastward at a swift pace of 70 km/h.

Anticipated Hazards:

Nickel-sized hail

Wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h

Impacted Areas Include: Residents in the following regions should be on high alert: Sunshine, Kaministiquia, Hawkeye Lake, Burk Lake, One Island Lake, Toimela, Trout Lake, Boulevard Lake, Bentley Lake, Walkinshaw Lake, Penassen Lakes, Magone Lake, and Thunder Bay.

Please be advised that substantial hail can inflict damage to property and pose injury risks. Additionally, strong wind gusts have the potential to displace loose objects, harm fragile structures, snap tree branches, and even overturn large vehicles.

In light of these imminent weather conditions, Emergency Management Ontario strongly recommends that you seek shelter immediately if menacing weather conditions approach your vicinity.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are initiated when thunderstorms are expected to produce or are currently producing one or more of the following: substantial hail, destructive winds, or torrents of heavy rainfall. Your safety is our priority—stay vigilant and stay safe.