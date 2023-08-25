Current Wildfire Status

DRYDEN – WILDLAND FIRE REPORT – 29 Active Fires: As of this update, the Northwest Region is managing 29 active fires. Among these, 2 are being held, 7 are under control, and 20 are under observation. Fortunately, there were no new fires reported today.

Assessment of Fire Hazard

Low Fire Hazard: The wildland fire hazard assessment reflects low risk for the majority of the Northwest Region. However, pockets of moderate fire hazard exist around Lake of the Woods and along Highway 71. Additionally, moderate hazard areas are present along the Hudson Bay coast. For a comprehensive understanding of fire hazard conditions in your specific area and a broader overview of regional fires, consult our Interactive Map.

Smoke Forecast

Potential Smoke Drift: Certain parts of the Northwest Region may experience smoke drift from Western Canada. To access up-to-date and forecasted smoke conditions, please visit FireSmoke.ca. If you have concerns regarding the health impacts of smoke, Telehealth Ontario is available at 811 for guidance.

Prioritize Safety around Waterbombers

Clear the Way: When waterbombers approach bodies of water, it’s crucial to move close to the shore to facilitate their safe scoop operations. Remember that a waterbomber will not collect water from a lake or river if there are watercraft nearby that pose safety risks. Your cooperation ensures safe firefighting efforts.

No Drones Allowed

Prohibited Drone Usage: Operating drones in the vicinity of forest fires is both illegal and perilous. Such actions jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Please refrain from flying drones near forest fire areas to maintain safety.

Reporting Wildland Fires

North of French and Mattawa Rivers: To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, promptly dial 310-FIRE. For forest fires south of these rivers, dial 911. Your vigilance in reporting fires is essential for safeguarding our region from wildfire threats.