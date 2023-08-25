Current Wildfire Status

SAULT STE. MARIE – 35 Active Fires: Presently, the Northeast Region faces the challenge of managing 35 active wildland fires. These include 1 uncontrolled fire, 1 under containment, 4 under control, and 29 under observation.

New Fire Incident

Hearst 17: A recent addition to the fire roster, Hearst 17, was confirmed yesterday evening. This sizable fire spans 6 hectares and is positioned just 1 kilometer south of Boyle Rd, approximately 7 kilometers west of Cosen Creek. Regrettably, it remains uncontrolled.

Assessment of Fire Hazard

The wildland fire hazard assessment reveals a varied landscape across the Northeast Region. Fire hazard levels fluctuate from low to moderate, with a localized area of high hazard around Fort Albany.

Notable Fires in the Region

Hearst 16: Confirmed this afternoon, Hearst 16 occupies an area of 1.8 hectares. Situated 3 kilometers north of McKnight Lake and 6 kilometers northwest of Richter Lake, it is currently under control and being held.

Smoke Forecast

For those seeking information on smoke forecasts, FireSmoke.ca provides access to the latest current and forecasted smoke conditions. Individuals concerned about the health repercussions of smoke exposure can seek guidance from Telehealth Ontario at 811.

Safety around Waterbombers

When waterbombers approach bodies of water, ensure you maintain a safe distance and move close to the shore to facilitate their safe scooping operations. A waterbomber will not collect water from a lake or river if watercraft nearby pose safety risks.

Drone-Free Zone

Operating drones near forest fires is both perilous and illegal. Such actions endanger the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. We strongly discourage drone usage in proximity to forest fire incidents.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To promptly report wildland fires located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please utilize the dedicated hotline at 310-FIRE. For forest fires located south of these rivers, dial 911.