Decrease in law enforcement activity on days of LCBO closure observed

SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – The periodic closure of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) storefront in Sioux Lookout for two days each week has had a noteworthy impact, significantly reducing calls for service and arrests handled by the Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment.

Downtown Core Impact

The downtown core of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, where the LCBO is situated, has long been associated with a high volume of OPP calls for service and arrests. These incidents are primarily linked to offences outlined in the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA). However, the specific closure of the LCBO on Sundays and Mondays has triggered a marked decrease in law enforcement activity on these days when compared to the rest of the week, when the LCBO operates.

Key Statistical Findings

Between September 2, 2022, and July 31, 2023, a comparative analysis of police activity reveals striking differences:

Calls for Service : The Sioux Lookout OPP recorded an average reduction of 61 percent in calls for service on Sundays and Mondays compared to the remainder of the week.

: The Sioux Lookout OPP recorded an average reduction of 61 percent in calls for service on Sundays and Mondays compared to the remainder of the week. Arrests : There was a notable decline of 140 percent in arrests during these two days compared to the other days when the LCBO is open.

: There was a notable decline of 140 percent in arrests during these two days compared to the other days when the LCBO is open. LLCA-Related Incidents : Calls for service linked to offences under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) saw a remarkable 193 percent decrease.

: Calls for service linked to offences under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA) saw a remarkable 193 percent decrease. LLCA-Related Arrests: Arrests in cases related to LLCA offences experienced a substantial decline of 210 percent.

Commitment to Public Safety

Despite the altered dynamics, the Sioux Lookout OPP Detachment remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding public safety and delivering proactive, innovative policing. The partnership with the local communities is a cornerstone of their approach, and officers greatly value the public’s involvement in building and maintaining safe communities.