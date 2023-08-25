Today: Showers, Thunderstorm Risk, and Shifting Winds

Good morning, Fort Frances! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect today. The day starts with a few showers, followed by mainly cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of more showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches in the morning will dissipate. Winds will shift from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. High temperatures will reach 22°C, with a humidex of 27. The UV index is moderate at 4.

Tonight: Mainly Cloudy with Fog Patches

Tonight, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers in the evening and after midnight. Fog patches are expected to develop after midnight. Winds will shift to the north at 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. The low temperature will drop to 10°C.

Saturday: Mix of Sun and Cloud with High UV Index

Looking ahead to Saturday, you can anticipate a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. High temperatures will reach 20°C, and the UV index will be high at 7.

Please take note of the Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for the area today and stay weather-aware. If you have any weather photos or news to share, don’t hesitate to send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Stay safe, Fort Frances!