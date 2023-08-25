69-year-old Fort Frances resident arrested and charged under the Criminal Code of Canada

FORT FRANCES, ON – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken action, apprehending and charging an individual in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation in Fort Frances. The case highlights the relevant Criminal Code of Canada charges and the potential legal consequences upon conviction.

Initiation of the Investigation

On August 16, 2023, the Rainy River District OPP Detachment received a report detailing a sexual assault incident. Subsequently, law enforcement promptly launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Arrest and Criminal Code Charges

As a result of the diligent investigative work, John BEATON, a 69-year-old resident of Fort Frances, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code of Canada with Sexual Assault. Conviction under this charge can lead to serious penalties, including imprisonment.

Release from Custody and Court Appearance

The accused, John BEATON, was released from custody and is set to make an appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on a date to be determined.

Support for Victims

It is crucial for victims of sexual assault to recognize that they are not alone and that help is available. Local resources are in place to provide support and assistance. Those in need, or those who are aware of someone in need, can turn to the Rainy River District Victim Services website at rrdvsp.ca for guidance and support. In cases of immediate crisis, dialing 9-1-1 is essential.

Request for Information

Police are urging individuals who may possess additional information or believe they have been victims of similar circumstances to reach out to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Timely reporting and cooperation can be crucial in the pursuit of justice and the prevention of further incidents.