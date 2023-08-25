One individual pronounced deceased, another with minor injuries, as Kenora OPP investigates

KENORA, ON – Tragedy struck early in the morning of August 25, 2023, as a single motor vehicle collision occurred on Highway 671, situated approximately 12 kilometers north of Highway 17A. The incident has led to the unfortunate loss of one life, while another individual sustained minor injuries. The Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded promptly, with an ongoing investigation by OPP specialized teams.

Collision Response

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on the fateful day, members of the Kenora OPP and EMS were dispatched to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision. The circumstances of the accident are under active investigation.

Medical Assessment

Emergency Medical Services transported the driver involved in the collision to the Lake of The Woods District Hospital. Tragically, they were pronounced deceased upon arrival. The passenger, who sustained minor injuries, was also transported to the hospital for assessment and medical care.

Specialized OPP Units Engaged

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team, in conjunction with Re-Constructionists, have been deployed to support the ongoing investigation. Their expertise will be pivotal in piecing together the events leading up to the collision.

Traffic Impact

Motorists should be aware that the section of highway approximately 12 kilometers north of Highway 671 is currently reduced to one lane only. This temporary lane closure has been implemented to facilitate the continuation of the investigation.

NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as additional information becomes available. Our thoughts go out to those affected by this tragic incident, and we encourage all travelers to exercise caution and patience in the vicinity of the collision site.