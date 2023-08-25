EAR FALLS – WEATHER – At 5:57 AM CDT, meteorologists from Environment Canada are closely monitoring a severe thunderstorm with the potential to generate powerful wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail, and substantial rainfall. Affected Areas Locations affected by this severe weather event encompass West English River Provincial Park, Ear Falls, Ball Lake, Tide Lake, Maynard Lake, Segise Lake, Barnston Lake, Manitou Falls, Anishinabi Lake, Camping Lake, Halvorsen Lake, Aerobus Lake, Wine Lake, and Rice Lake.

Storm’s Current Location This line of severe thunderstorms stretches from a point 9 kilometers southwest of Pakwash Lake to Little Fox Lake, progressing eastward at a rapid pace of 60 km/h.

Hazards to Watch Out For Anticipate hazards such as 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel-sized hail, which may pose a threat.

Potential Damage Large hail can inflict property damage and cause injuries. Strong wind gusts can propel loose objects, harm vulnerable structures, snap branches from trees, and overturn large vehicles.

Safety Reminder If threatening weather approaches, seek immediate shelter. It’s crucial to remember that lightning poses a significant risk, leading to injuries and fatalities annually. When you hear thunder, prioritize moving indoors.

Emergency Management Advice Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises taking cover immediately if threatening weather conditions draw near. Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or ongoing thunderstorms are likely to produce one or more of the following: large hail, destructive winds, or torrential rainfall.