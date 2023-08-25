Thunder Bay District Health Unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group Implement Measures to Control Spread

Thunder Bay, ON – August 25, 2023 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) in conjunction with St. Joseph’s Care Group, situated at 35 Algoma St. N, has officially declared a respiratory outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Joseph’s Hospital – 2 East Mental Health Rehabilitation. This announcement comes as part of a proactive approach to contain the virus within the facility.

Admission and Visitation Restrictions Enforced

In light of this development, stringent restrictions have been implemented in the affected area of St. Joseph’s Hospital – 2 East Mental Health Rehabilitation. These measures include limitations on admissions, transfers, discharges, social activities, and visitation. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice. For individuals seeking more information regarding these restrictions, we advise contacting the facility directly.

Public Urged to Exercise Caution

TBDHU underscores the importance of public cooperation in managing this situation. The health unit strongly advises the general public to refrain from visiting hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other high-risk settings if they are feeling unwell. This recommendation is aimed at preventing the inadvertent spread of infections to individuals who are most susceptible to severe health outcomes.

Preventing the Spread of Infections

In light of the current circumstances, TBDHU also provides key guidelines for individuals to protect themselves and others from contracting and transmitting infections:

Stay Home When Sick: If you are unwell, it is imperative to stay at home to prevent the potential spread of illness. Mask Up in Indoor Spaces: When indoors, especially around vulnerable individuals or during the recovery phase of an illness, it is essential to wear a well-fitted mask. Vaccination: Keeping up-to-date with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations is crucial in reducing the risk of infection. Frequent Handwashing: Practice thorough hand hygiene by washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water. Alternatively, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Responsible Cough and Sneeze Etiquette: In the absence of a tissue, cover your mouth and nose with your upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing. Screening Tool Awareness: Familiarize yourself with the Ontario screening tool to self-assess and determine appropriate actions in response to symptoms.

TBDHU and St. Joseph’s Care Group are diligently working together to manage the outbreak and ensure the safety of patients and staff. Regular updates will be provided as the situation develops. It is paramount for everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to recommended health guidelines during these challenging times.

For further information and inquiries, please contact St. Joseph’s Hospital directly or visit TBDHU’s official website for updates on this ongoing situation.