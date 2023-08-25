Near-Zero Visibility Warning
Nipigon – WEATHER – A fog advisory is currently in effect for the Northshore of Lake Superior, with near-zero visibility expected or already occurring. The advisory runs from Nipigon to Wawa through the region.
Improvement Expected
Conditions are expected to improve as areas of dense fog are forecasted to dissipate later this morning.
Hazardous Travel Alert
Travellers are urged to exercise caution as reduced visibility in certain areas may make travel hazardous.
Traveller’s Advisory
- If you are planning to travel, ensure you are prepared for the possibility of encountering areas of near-zero visibility.
- While driving, reduce your speed if visibility becomes limited, keep an eye on the tail lights of the vehicle ahead of you, and be ready to come to a stop if necessary.