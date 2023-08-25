Near-Zero Visibility Warning

Nipigon – WEATHER – A fog advisory is currently in effect for the Northshore of Lake Superior, with near-zero visibility expected or already occurring. The advisory runs from Nipigon to Wawa through the region.

Improvement Expected

Conditions are expected to improve as areas of dense fog are forecasted to dissipate later this morning.

Hazardous Travel Alert

Travellers are urged to exercise caution as reduced visibility in certain areas may make travel hazardous.

Traveller’s Advisory