Joel APPOH apprehended for crack cocaine distribution in the city’s south side

THUNDER BAY, ON – Law enforcement swiftly responded to concerns regarding drug trafficking activities unfolding at a bus shelter on the city’s south side, leading to the arrest of a male suspect. The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) officers from the Primary Response Branch acted upon reports and seized illicit substances, subsequently applying relevant Criminal Code charges with their associated penalties.

Incident Overview

On Thursday, August 24, an ongoing issue involving drug trafficking activity near a bus shelter in the 100-block area of May Street North prompted a response from TBPS officers. The reports indicated that drug transactions were occurring regularly at the location, raising concerns within the community.

On-Scene Arrest

Arriving at the designated area just before noon, officers encountered a male suspect actively participating in what appeared to be a drug transaction. The suspect was immediately taken into custody without delay and subsequently transported to the TBPS headquarters located at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Evidence Seized

In the course of their actions, officers located and confiscated a quantity of crack cocaine, along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking activities. A sum of cash, likely linked to these illicit transactions, was also seized as evidence.

Criminal Code Charges

Joel APPOH, a 29-year-old Thunder Bay resident, now faces the following Criminal Code charges:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking : A charge associated with the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, carrying severe penalties upon conviction.

: A charge associated with the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, carrying severe penalties upon conviction. Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: A charge concerning the possession of funds obtained through criminal activities, with penalties in accordance with the law.

Bail Court Appearance

Joel APPOH appeared in bail court on Friday, August 25, where he was remanded into custody. Future court dates will determine the course of legal proceedings.

NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor this case and provide updates as it develops. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s proactive response serves as a testament to their dedication to maintaining community safety and combating illicit drug activities.