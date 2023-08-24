Showers, Thunder, and Fog – Mother Nature’s Multi-Act Play!

Today – The Thunderous Act

Vermilion Bay and Dryden, get ready for an action-packed weather show! The stage is set with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers. But here’s the twist – a thunderstorm may steal the spotlight this afternoon. As morning fog patches gracefully dissipate, highs soar to 24°C, creating a humidex of 30°C. The UV index takes a moderate stance at 5, so slather on that sunscreen!

Tonight – Thunderstorm Serenade with Foggy Encores

The weather drama continues into the evening. Expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers, and once again, the thunderstorm may make a cameo. After midnight, the stage will be shrouded in fog patches, adding an eerie ambiance. The low temperature for the night is 15°C.

Friday – Cloudy Skies with a Showery Performance

Friday’s weather script is equally dramatic. It’s a cloudy affair with a 60 percent chance of showers and, you guessed it, more thunderstorm potential. Fog patches will make their exit in the morning, leaving a moody atmosphere. Wind takes a lead role, becoming northward at 20 km/h near noon. Highs reach 18°C, so grab your favorite sweater. The UV index is 4, staying moderate.

Weather Theater in Vermilion Bay and Dryden!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are hosting a weather theater festival this week! From thunderstorms to foggy encores, it’s like a never-ending play of atmospheric surprises.

Share Your Weather Stories!

Have a captivating weather photo or an adventurous tale from Vermilion Bay or Dryden? Share your weather exploits at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com, and let’s enjoy Mother Nature’s thrilling performance together!