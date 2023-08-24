Today: Cloudy with Thunderstorm Risks and Fog

Good morning, Thunder Bay! The day starts off with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches are expected to dissipate in the morning. High temperatures will reach 26°C, but it will feel much warmer with the humidex at 34°C. The UV index is moderate at 4.

If you are waiting to worship the sun, it is likely to take until Saturday. At least it will be the weekend! Until then keep misted!

Tonight: Cloudy with Chance of Showers and Developing Fog

As night falls, the skies will remain cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Expect fog patches to develop after midnight. The low temperature will drop to 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: Mainly Cloudy with More Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

Friday brings mainly cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The wind will become northwest at 20 km/h, and high temperatures are expected to reach 23°C. The humidex will make it feel like 28°C. The UV index is high at 7.

Stay prepared for changing weather conditions, Thunder Bay! If you capture any fascinating weather photos or have news to share, send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. Keep an eye out for more updates as the day progresses.