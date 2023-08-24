Have you seen Weiban SLIPPERJACK? Authorities request community aid in locating the missing person

Incident #: TB23034450

THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Weiban SLIPPERJACK, a 33-year-old individual reported missing.

Last Known Sighting

The last confirmed sighting of Weiban SLIPPERJACK occurred on August 23, 2023, around 2:00 a.m. He was in the vicinity of Cumberland Street North at the time of his disappearance.

Physical Description

Weiban SLIPPERJACK is described as an Indigenous male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He has short, straight black hair, brown eyes, and sports a mustache.

Clothing Description

At the time he was last seen, Weiban SLIPPERJACK was wearing a black toque, a black hoodie, and black jogging pants.

How You Can Help

The TBPS is urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Weiban SLIPPERJACK to contact them immediately at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to maintain their anonymity, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Community involvement is instrumental in locating missing individuals and ensuring their safe return. NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor this situation and provide updates as they become available.