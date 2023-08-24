Kenora – Nestor Falls – Whitedog – Sioux Narrows, Ontario – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the Kenora, Nestor Falls, Whitedog, and Sioux Narrows regions. Meteorological conditions are aligning, creating the potential for severe thunderstorms that may bring about strong wind gusts and hail ranging from nickel to ping pong ball size.

Conditions Ripe for Severe Thunderstorms

The current atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of severe thunderstorms in the Kenora – Nestor Falls – Whitedog – Sioux Narrows area. These storms have the potential to unleash significant weather-related hazards.

Potential Hazards and Timing

Nickel to Ping Pong Ball Size Hail: Residents should be prepared for hailstones ranging from nickel-sized to as large as ping pong balls, which can pose a threat to property and safety.

Strong Wind Gusts Up to 90 km/h: Anticipate wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour, which can lead to the tossing of loose objects, damage to weaker structures, tree branch breakage, and the potential overturning of large vehicles.

These severe weather conditions are expected to manifest this evening and continue into the early overnight hours. Consequently, residents should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this timeframe.

Stay Safe Amidst Thunderstorms

Lightning is a formidable threat during thunderstorms and poses a risk to Canadians annually. Keep in mind the adage: “when thunder roars, go indoors.” It’s imperative to seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or see threatening weather on the horizon.

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises residents to prioritize their safety by taking cover promptly if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches, such as this one, are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that may bring large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall. Stay tuned for further updates and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions in the affected areas.