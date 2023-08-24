Dryden – Vermilion Bay, Ontario – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect for the Dryden and Vermilion Bay regions as meteorological conditions are aligning for the potential development of intense thunderstorms. These storms may bring strong wind gusts and hail ranging from nickel to ping pong ball size.

Conditions Primed for Severe Thunderstorms

The atmospheric conditions are favourable for the formation of severe thunderstorms in the Dryden – Vermilion Bay area. These storms have the potential to unleash significant weather-related hazards.

Potential Hazards and Timing

Nickel to Ping Pong Ball Size Hail: Residents should be prepared for hailstones ranging from nickel-sized to as large as ping pong balls, which can pose a threat to property and safety.

Strong Wind Gusts Up to 90 km/h: Wind gusts with speeds of up to 90 kilometers per hour are anticipated, which can lead to the tossing of loose objects, damage to weaker structures, tree branch breakage, and the potential overturning of large vehicles.

These severe weather conditions are expected to materialize this evening and continue into the early overnight hours. Therefore, residents should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this timeframe.

Stay Safe During Thunderstorms

Lightning is a serious threat during thunderstorms and poses a risk to Canadians every year. Remember the adage: “when thunder roars, go indoors.” It’s crucial to seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or witness threatening weather approaching.

Emergency Management Ontario strongly advises residents to prioritize their safety by taking cover promptly if any severe weather is on the horizon.

Severe thunderstorm watches like this one are issued when atmospheric conditions are conducive to the development of thunderstorms that may bring large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall. Stay tuned for further updates and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions in the affected areas.