Four individuals detained and charged with drug-related offences

FORT FRANCES, ON – A recent execution of a search warrant in the Town of Fort Frances has culminated in the arrest and charging of four individuals with drug-related offences. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences under the Criminal Code of Canada for drug-related activities.

Search Warrant Execution

On August 23, 2023, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), in collaboration with the Kenora OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, and with support from the Dryden CSCU and OPP Emergency Response Team, conducted a search at a residence located on Third Street East in Fort Frances. The search was conducted under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

Seizure and Arrests

The diligent investigation led to the apprehension of four individuals and the confiscation of suspected cocaine and oxycodone. Additionally, Canadian currency and various items associated with drug trafficking were also seized during the operation.

Charges and Potential Penalties

As a result, the following individuals have been arrested and charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA):

Sangeethan RAJASINGAM, 36 years old, of Fort Frances

Abdul FAIZER WADOOD, 33 years old, of Whitby

Shaamilan MAHESWARAN, 35 years old, of Scarborough

Matthew MORRISSEAU, 35 years old, of Couchiching First Nation

They are facing the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine : This charge, if proven, can lead to severe penalties, including incarceration.

: This charge, if proven, can lead to severe penalties, including incarceration. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid : Similar to the first charge, this also carries significant consequences upon conviction.

: Similar to the first charge, this also carries significant consequences upon conviction. Possession of Proceeds Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Conviction under this charge can result in fines and imprisonment, depending on the circumstances and the court’s discretion.

The accused individuals are currently in custody and are scheduled to make their appearance before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on August 24, 2023.

Community Assistance

Any person possessing information pertaining to the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Overcoming Drug Addiction

Drug addiction can have devastating consequences on individuals and their communities. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, seeking professional help and support is crucial. Numerous organizations and resources are available to aid in the journey towards recovery, offering assistance and guidance to those in need. Remember, there is help available, and recovery is possible.