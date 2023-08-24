Rudy Giuliani Turns Himself In – Mug Shot Going Viral

Trump facing multiple charges, including violations of anti-racketeering laws and conspiring to impersonate a public officer

ATLANTA – Rudy Giuliani, the former New York Mayor and prosecutor, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. Giuliani is facing charges under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The RICO Act is a federal law that was initially intended to charge mafias and gangs, but in recent years, the law has been applied more broadly in the state of Georgia.

If found guilty under the RICO Act, Giuliani could face a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine. The maximum criminal penalties for violating RICO include a $25,000 fine and imprisonment for 20 years. These penalties are imposed on top of the criminal penalties resulting from two or more substantive offences that the individual or organization has committed in the 10-year period.

Giuliani is no stranger to the RICO Act. In fact, he was known for wielding the anti-racketeering law against mobsters in the 1980s when he was a federal prosecutor in New York. His most famous case, known as the “commission” case, targeted eight defendants at the very top of one of the most powerful New York mafia families. The case put RICO on the map and since then it has spread widely at both a federal level and across state jurisdictions – Georgia included.

Now, Giuliani finds himself on the other side of the law as a defendant facing charges under the very act he once championed. It remains to be seen what will happen in his case, but if convicted, he could face significant penalties under the RICO Act.

Trump Stands Behind Giuliani

Trump is supporting Giuliani on social media after his mugshot was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Writing on his Truth Social, Trump wrote: “The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity. THE ELECTION WAS RIGGED & STOLLEN. [sic] HOW SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. MAGA!”

In a significant legal development, former President Donald Trump is slated to surrender and subsequently be released at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday. This move is a response to the charges levelled against him concerning his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Charges Laid Against Trump

Trump, on August 14, found himself facing a total of 13 counts, encompassing a range of alleged offences. These include violating Georgia’s state anti-racketeering act, soliciting a public officer to breach their oath, conspiring to impersonate a public officer, conspiring to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiring to file false documents.

Processing and Co-Defendants

The sheriff overseeing the case has indicated that Trump’s processing at the Fulton County Jail will follow standard protocol, including the taking of a mug shot. Interestingly, Trump’s 18 co-defendants, which includes former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have been arriving at the jail for their respective bookings over the past few days.

On Wednesday, defendants, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail (GA.). The bond orders and stipulations are the result of negotiations between the District Attorney’s office and the defendants’ attorneys.

It is expected that the remaining 10 defendants named in the indictment will surrender by Friday, August 25, 2023.

The Fulton County Jail is open 24 hours, 7 days a week. Defendants may surrender to authorities at any time.

Key Points to Note

This development makes Trump the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges. Notably, these charges come at a time when he continues to lead the Republican field in the 2024 presidential nomination race. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in each of the cases against him.

Despite the legal turmoil, Trump opted to skip the first Republican presidential debate held in Milwaukee. It is noteworthy that most of the eight candidates on stage signalled their support for Trump, even in the event of a conviction on criminal charges.

Giuliani, a prominent figure in U.S. politics, particularly for his role as a federal prosecutor and Mayor of New York, turned himself in on Wednesday. He faces charges related to his involvement with Trump in an alleged conspiracy to unlawfully maintain Trump’s hold on power following the 2020 election.

This unfolding legal saga continues to captivate the nation and has far-reaching implications for U.S. politics. NetNewsLedger will monitor this situation closely and provide updates as it progresses.