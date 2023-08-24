Clouds, Thunder, and Fog: Red Lake’s Theatrical Weather Performance!

Today – “The Thunder Rumble”

Red Lake, prepare for a weather spectacle! Today’s forecast brings us cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of showers. Hold onto your hats, because there’s also a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The morning will start with dissipating fog patches and highs reaching a warm 23°C. Brace yourselves for a humidex of 28°C. The UV index is a moderate 5, so keep that sunscreen handy!

Tonight – “Thunderstruck Evening with Foggy Encores”

As night falls, the show must go on! Red Lake stays mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers, and once again, a thunderstorm may make a guest appearance in the evening. After midnight, fog patches will sneak onto the stage for a mysterious encore. The low temperature will be a comfy 13°C.

Friday – “Cloudy, Showers, and More Thunder”

The Friday performance keeps the drama alive! Expect cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon, plus the ever-enthusiastic thunderstorm risk. Fog patches will make their exit in the morning. Wind takes center stage, becoming northward at 20 km/h. Temperatures stay steady near 15°C, making it a day for light sweaters. The UV index drops to 4, remaining moderate.

Nature’s Thunderstruck Drama!

Red Lake’s weather is putting on quite the show this week! From thunderstorms to foggy encores, it’s like a weather theater production that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Capture Red Lake’s Weather Show!

Got a stunning weather photo from Red Lake’s dramatic performance? Share your snapshots and stories at nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com, and let’s applaud Mother Nature’s grand production together! Enjoy the show, Red Lake!