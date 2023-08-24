ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating three-month-old Jazmine GILL-BISSONNETTE, who was abducted by her father.
Last Known Location
The suspect, Jacob BISSONNETTE, and the infant were last seen in Roseneath, Alnwick-Haldimand Township, in the evening hours of August 23, 2023. Authorities suspect that the suspect may either be on foot or have received assistance from someone in the vicinity.
Child Description
- Name: Jazmine GILL-BISSONNETTE
- Age: Three months
- Ethnicity: White
- Height: 2 feet (60cm)
- Weight: Approximately 11 pounds (5kg)
- Hair Color: Brown
Suspect Description
- Name: Jacob BISSONNETTE
- Age: 23 years old
- Ethnicity: White
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches (171cm)
- Weight: 132 pounds (60kg)
- Hair Color: Short brown hair
- Clothing: Last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt featuring rapper “50 cent,” a red and black Chevrolet baseball cap, and sandals.
- Possessions: The suspect may be carrying a black baby car seat and a grey diaper bag.
Immediate Action Required
If you observe either the suspect or the child, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately. Your prompt response can make a critical difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of the child.
For More Information and Photos
For additional information, including photographs, please visit the official Amber Alert website at https://amberalert.opp.ca/.
About Amber Alerts
Amber Alerts are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies to broadcast information about child abductions or disappearances. These alerts are typically issued when a child is believed to be in imminent danger, and timely public assistance can aid in their safe recovery. The goal is to engage the entire community in locating the missing child and apprehending the suspect.