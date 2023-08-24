ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating three-month-old Jazmine GILL-BISSONNETTE, who was abducted by her father.

Last Known Location

The suspect, Jacob BISSONNETTE, and the infant were last seen in Roseneath, Alnwick-Haldimand Township, in the evening hours of August 23, 2023. Authorities suspect that the suspect may either be on foot or have received assistance from someone in the vicinity.

Child Description

Name : Jazmine GILL-BISSONNETTE

: Jazmine GILL-BISSONNETTE Age : Three months

: Three months Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 2 feet (60cm)

: 2 feet (60cm) Weight : Approximately 11 pounds (5kg)

: Approximately 11 pounds (5kg) Hair Color: Brown

Suspect Description

Name : Jacob BISSONNETTE

: Jacob BISSONNETTE Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Ethnicity : White

: White Height : 5 feet 7 inches (171cm)

: 5 feet 7 inches (171cm) Weight : 132 pounds (60kg)

: 132 pounds (60kg) Hair Color : Short brown hair

: Short brown hair Clothing : Last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt featuring rapper “50 cent,” a red and black Chevrolet baseball cap, and sandals.

: Last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt featuring rapper “50 cent,” a red and black Chevrolet baseball cap, and sandals. Possessions: The suspect may be carrying a black baby car seat and a grey diaper bag.

Immediate Action Required

If you observe either the suspect or the child, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 immediately. Your prompt response can make a critical difference in ensuring the safety and well-being of the child.

For More Information and Photos

For additional information, including photographs, please visit the official Amber Alert website at https://amberalert.opp.ca/.

About Amber Alerts

Amber Alerts are a critical tool used by law enforcement agencies to broadcast information about child abductions or disappearances. These alerts are typically issued when a child is believed to be in imminent danger, and timely public assistance can aid in their safe recovery. The goal is to engage the entire community in locating the missing child and apprehending the suspect.