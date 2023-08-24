Marathon OPP, EMS, and Fire Services respond to a collision, investigation ongoing

MARATHON, ON – A section of Highway 17 has been temporarily closed, stretching between Highway 626 and Highway 631, in the aftermath of a two-vehicle collision. This incident necessitated a swift response from law enforcement, emergency medical services (EMS), and fire personnel.

Collision Details

On the evening of August 24, 2023, around 6:30 p.m., members of the Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in conjunction with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Marathon Fire Services, were dispatched to attend to a reported two-vehicle collision on Highway 17, located to the east of Marathon. The collision involved two passenger vehicles.

Occupants Transported for Medical Care

Emergency response teams promptly provided assistance at the scene. Occupants from the involved vehicles were transported to a local area hospital by EMS. At this time, the extent of injuries sustained in the collision remains unknown, and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

Road Closure for Investigation

Presently, Highway 17 is closed between Highway 626 and Highway 631 to facilitate the work of the OPP Technical Collisions investigators. These experts are diligently examining the scene to gather critical information necessary for a thorough investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this collision remains active, with law enforcement authorities diligently working to establish a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

NetNewsLedger will continue to monitor this situation closely and provide updates as further details emerge. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and patience when traveling in the area, considering the road closure currently in effect.