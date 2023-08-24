A 41-year-old Nakina resident faces charges under the Criminal Code of Canada

GREENSTONE, ON – A vehicle incident resulting in a car in the ditch has led to impaired driving charges for a 41-year-old individual from Nakina. This case underscores the serious nature of impaired driving and the legal ramifications as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada.

Reported Incident

On August 23, 2023, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment received a call reporting a vehicle in a ditch along Exton Road. Additionally, there were concerns that the driver of the vehicle may have been impaired.

Police Response and Determination

Members of the Greenstone OPP promptly responded to the scene and engaged with the driver of the vehicle in question. After an initial assessment, it became evident that the driver was operating the vehicle while impaired. Subsequently, the driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Greenstone OPP Detachment for further testing.

Criminal Code Charges and Penalties

As a result of the investigation, David POULIN, a 41-year-old resident of Nakina, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs : This charge involves operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, endangering both the driver and others on the road. If convicted, penalties can include fines, a driving prohibition, and even imprisonment.

: This charge involves operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, endangering both the driver and others on the road. If convicted, penalties can include fines, a driving prohibition, and even imprisonment. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): This charge specifically pertains to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. Conviction can result in similar penalties, including fines and a driving prohibition.

Administrative Actions Taken

In addition to the charges laid, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a 7-day vehicle impoundment.

Upcoming Court Appearance

David POULIN was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton on September 21, 2023, to address the charges brought against him.

OPP Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP continues to emphasize its commitment to removing alcohol/drug-impaired drivers from the roadways, employing both enforcement measures and public education campaigns. Individuals who suspect that someone is operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs are strongly encouraged to call 9-1-1 to report it. Anonymous reporting options are also available.

Seeking Help for Addiction

Overcoming substance abuse and addiction is challenging, but help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, numerous resources and support services exist to assist individuals on their path to recovery. Remember, seeking help is a vital step toward a healthier future.