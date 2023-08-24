Today: Cloudy with Thunderstorm Risk and Fog

Good morning, Fort Frances! The day begins with cloudy skies and a 40 percent chance of showers, along with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 26°C, and with the humidity factored in, it’ll feel closer to 33°C. The UV index is moderate at 5.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

As night falls, expect partly cloudy conditions with a 40 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Fog patches will develop after midnight. The low temperature will drop to 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: Mixed Skies with More Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

Friday brings a mix of sun and clouds, but there’s still a 60 percent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. The wind will become west at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 in the morning. High temperatures are expected to reach 21°C, with a humidex of 26. The UV index is high at 7.

Stay safe and be prepared for changing weather conditions, Fort Frances! If you have any interesting weather photos or news to share, send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com. More updates are coming your way.