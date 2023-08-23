Thunder Bay resident faces serious charges following an ongoing investigation

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay woman finds herself facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the unfortunate death of a 90-year-old man, a development that has brought attention to the severity of this criminal offense under Canadian law.

The Incident and Response

In the evening hours of May 20, 2023, the Superior North Emergency Medical Services were summoned to a residence on the south side of the city. The call concerned an elderly man who had suffered a fall, prompting medical attention. The injured individual was subsequently transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment.

Tragic Outcome

Regrettably, despite medical intervention, the man’s condition took a turn for the worse, ultimately leading to his passing on June 13, 2023. At this time, the identity of the deceased remains undisclosed by the authorities.

Post-Mortem Investigation

Following the man’s demise, a post-mortem examination conducted in Toronto uncovered that the cause of death was directly related to complications stemming from the injuries sustained during the May incident.

Major Crimes Unit Involvement

This disconcerting revelation prompted the Major Crimes Unit to launch an extensive investigation. Initially, it was reported that the elderly man had merely fallen down a flight of stairs. However, as the inquiry progressed, allegations emerged suggesting that the man had been pushed.

Accused Identified and Charged

Subsequently, investigators identified a female suspect linked to the incident. On Tuesday, August 2, she was charged and subsequently taken into custody. It’s important to note that the accused and the victim were acquainted with each other.

Manslaughter Charge Explained

Mandy KAZOUN, a 63-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, has been charged with:

Manslaughter: This charge under the Criminal Code of Canada signifies an unlawful killing where the accused did not intend to cause death, but their actions resulted in it. If convicted, penalties can range from probation and fines to imprisonment, depending on the specific circumstances and the court’s discretion.

KAZOUN appeared in bail court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 and has been remanded into custody, with a future court date scheduled.

This case highlights the importance of thorough investigations into incidents involving serious injuries and serves as a reminder of the legal consequences individuals may face when such incidents lead to tragic outcomes.