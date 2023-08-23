Today: Mix of Sun and Cloud

Hello, Wasaho Cree Nation! Today, the weather serves up a delightful blend of sunshine and clouds. The winds will gradually shift to the southwest at around noon, blowing at 20 km/h. With a high of 27°C, the humidex makes it feel like 29°C. The UV index is at a moderate 5.

Tonight: Clear and Calm

As night falls, the skies will clear, providing a tranquil backdrop. The overnight low is expected to be around 11°C. After midnight, we might see some scattered clouds.

Tomorrow’s Sneak Peek: A Day of Sunshine

Looking ahead to Thursday, get ready for a sunny day with a high of 14°C.

Do you have some beautiful sunsets or cloudy sky captures to share? Send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.