Today: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

Hello, Vermilion Bay and Dryden! The day brings cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. Late in the afternoon, there’s also a risk of thunderstorms. The high is expected to reach 21°C, with a humidex of 26°C. The UV index is at a moderate 5.

Tonight: Evening Showers and Thunderstorm Risk

As the evening unfolds, the skies will remain cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Overnight, temperatures are likely to settle around 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Preview: Continued Cloudiness with a Chance of Showers

Thursday keeps the clouds around with a 30 percent chance of showers. High temperatures will reach 22°C.

Do you have impressive weather snapshots or stormy scenes to share? Send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.