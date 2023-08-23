Today: Cloudy with a Morning Thunderstorm Risk

Hello, Thunder Bay! Hear the thunder last night? Well there could be more today. The day starts with cloudy skies and a significant chance of showers, accompanied by a risk of thunderstorms in the morning. The high temperature will reach 18°C, and the UV index is at a moderate 3.

Tonight: More Clouds and Showers

As the day transitions to night, expect continued cloudy conditions with a 60 percent chance of showers. The wind will gradually become light near midnight, and the low temperature will drop to 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: Persistent Clouds with a Slight Chance of Showers

Thursday keeps the clouds around with a 30 percent chance of showers. High temperatures are expected to reach 22°C.

Got fascinating weather photos or stories to share? Send them over to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.

Stay prepared for changing weather conditions, Thunder Bay! More updates are on the way.