Fairways for the Future – NADF Golf Classic

THUNDER BAY – BUSINESS – Ladies and gentlemen, golf enthusiasts, and champions of community, get ready to swing for success with the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund! We’re about to take you on an exhilarating journey through the greens like you’ve never experienced before.

Picture this: It’s a bright, sunny day at the stunning Fort William Golf and Country Club in The date? Well, mark your calendars for September 7, 2023, because that’s when the magic happens. The excitement begins as registration opens at 11:00 AM, and at 1:00 PM sharp, we’ll unleash a shotgun start that will kick off a day of thrilling golf action.

But this, my friends, is no ordinary golf tournament. It’s a celebration of community, culture, and connection that will warm your heart and elevate your spirit.

We’re talking about a 4-Person Best Ball format that will test your golfing prowess and camaraderie. And here’s the deal: Team Registration is just $900 + HST, or you can join as an individual for $225 + HST.

What do you get in return? An unforgettable day featuring 18 holes of golf, a trusty cart to navigate the course, thrilling contests, coveted prizes, and to top it off, a delectable dinner that will satisfy both your appetite and your soul.

Hole in One Contest – $25,000 up for Grabs!

But wait, golfers, there’s more! Are you feeling lucky? Well, get ready for the HOLE-IN-ONE CONTEST, where you could walk away with a mind-boggling $25,000! And don’t worry, our pro golfers, as talented as they are, won’t be stealing this prize from you. It’s all yours for the taking.

The Heart of the Event!

Now, let’s talk about the heart of this event – the cause. The Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund isn’t just about swinging clubs; it’s about swinging for change.

Your participation and support will contribute to the NADF Sponsorship Fund, making a real difference in Northern Ontario First Nation communities. We’re talking about activities and events that promote Aboriginal culture, healthy living, and social well-being.

Here’s your chance to be part of something bigger than the game itself. We’re calling on all you generous souls out there to step up. Become a Contest Sponsor for $700, a Tee Sponsor for $500, or if you’re feeling particularly charitable, donate a prize. Your involvement in this event isn’t just about golf; it’s about shaping the future of Northern Ontario.

So, whether you’re a seasoned golfer looking to test your skills or a supporter of community development with a heart as big as the fairway, your participation will send ripples of positive change throughout our community.

Get in the game, folks! Grab your clubs, your spirit of community, and let’s make this event one for the ages. Register your team, become a sponsor, or donate a prize. Every swing, every putt, every cheer counts in this fantastic journey of unity, culture, and progress.

Join us for Swing for Success: NADF’s Charity Golf Tournament – where golf meets heart, and together, we tee off for a brighter future!

For more information visit www.nadfgolfclassic.ca