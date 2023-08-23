Today: Cloudy with Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

Greetings, Kenora! The day ahead promises a mix of clouds and potential rainfall. There’s a 60 percent chance of showers, along with a risk of thunderstorms. Temperatures will rise to a high of 23°C, but with the humidity factored in, it could feel like 28°C. The UV index is high at 7.

Tonight: Evening Showers and Thunderstorms

For the evening, anticipate mainly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms early in the evening. Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop to around 15°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: A Blend of Sun and Clouds

Thursday offers a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of showers. High temperatures will reach 24°C.

