Today: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Greetings, Fort Frances! The weather today brings cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers. There’s also a risk of thunderstorms, so stay weather-aware. The high temperature is expected to reach 25°C, with a humidex of 32°C. The UV index is at a high 6.

Tonight: Evening Clouds and Showers with a Thunderstorm Risk

As the day transitions to night, the skies will remain mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and the continued risk of thunderstorms. Overnight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to around 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Preview: Cloudy with a Chance of Showers

Thursday keeps the cloudy theme going with a 30 percent chance of showers. High temperatures will be around 23°C.

Have captivating weather photos or stories to share? Send them to nwoupdate@netnewsledger.com.